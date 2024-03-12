10-member Sindh cabinet takes oath of office

A 10-member new provincial cabinet of Sindh has taken the oath of office at a ceremony held at Sindh Governor House.



Sindh Govenor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the provincial ministers. Top officials including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony.

The ministers inducted into the provincial cabinet include Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Ali Shah, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Ali Hassan Zardari, and Jam Khan Shoro.

Most of the ministers have served in the CM Shah-led cabinet in the previous tenure, however, their portfolios have been reshuffled.



Sharjeel Inam Memon has been given the portfolio of minister for transport, mass transit, excise, taxation, and narcotics, according to a CM House spokesperson.

Dr Azra will serve as health and and population welfare minster, as per the spokesperson, while Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has been assigned portfolios of energy, planning, and development ministries.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah will serve as minister for education education and literacy, college education, and mines and minerals development.

Saeed Ghani will be the minister for local government (LG) and housing town planning, public health engineering, and rural development and Jam Khan Shoro will head the irrigation, and food ministries.

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar will serve as minister for home, law, parliamentary affairs, and criminal prosecution in the newly-formed provincial cabinet.



Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar has been given portfolios of agriculture, sports and youth affairs, inquiries, and anti-corruption establishment.

Ali Hassan Zardari will be a minister for prisons and Syed Zulfiqar Shah will be a minister for culture, tourism, antiquities, and archives.

Moreover, Allah Bakhsh Dino Khan Bhio has been appointed as an adviser on forest, and wildlife department. Ehsanur Rehman Mazari will be an adviser on inter-provincial coordination, whereas, Syed Najmi Alam will be an adviser on human settlement, special development & social housing, and livestock and fisheries departments.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the oath of office a day after he obtained a majority of votes to win the election of the provincial chief executive.



CM Shah made history after he was re-elected as the provincial chief executive for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority.

The election for the provincial chief executive was held through the division of the house.

Murad secured 112 votes, while the candidate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Ali Khursheedi secured 36 votes.