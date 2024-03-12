19-member cabinet takes oath, given portfolios

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath of office to a 19-member Federal Cabinet at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here Monday.
The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leadership of mainstream political parties, parliamentarians and senior government officials attended the event.
The cabinet members who took the oath included Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, Engr. Amir Muqam, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Musadik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja. In a later development, the cabinet members were allotted portfolios. According to the notification, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar was given the coveted slot of the minister of foreign affairs. Muhammad Aurangzeb has been made Finance Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA has been given defence, defence production, aviation portfolio, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry, MNA as planning, development and special initiatives, Rana Tanveer Hussain has been given industries and production, Azam Nazeer Tarar made law and justice, human rights minister, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been made overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, Abdul Aleem Khan, MNA has been given privatisation, Board of Investment, Jam Kamal Khan has been allotted commerce ministry, Amir Muqam states and frontier regions, national heritage and culture, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has been made railways minister, Attaullah Tarar has been made information and broadcasting minister, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been made science and technology, federal education and professional training, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been made maritime affairs minister, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada is given housing and works ministry, Musadik Masood Malik has been made petroleum, power minister, Ahad Khan Cheema has been allotted economic affairs, establishment while Mohsin Naqvi has been made interior, narcotics control minister.