19-member cabinet takes oath, given portfolios

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari adminis­tered oath of office to a 19-member Federal Cabinet at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here Monday.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem followed by recitation from the Holy Quran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leadership of mainstream political parties, par­liamentarians and senior govern­ment officials attended the event.

The cabinet members who took the oath included Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Ka­mal Khan, Engr. Amir Muqam, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Attaul­lah Tarar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Mian Riaz Hus­sain Pirzada, Musadik Malik, Muham­mad Aurangzeb, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and Sha­za Fatima Khawaja. In a later devel­opment, the cabinet members were allotted portfolios. According to the notification, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar was given the coveted slot of the min­ister of foreign affairs. Muhammad Aurangzeb has been made Finance Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA has been given defence, defence production, aviation portfolio, Ah­san Iqbal Chaudry, MNA as planning, development and special initiatives, Rana Tanveer Hussain has been giv­en industries and production, Azam Nazeer Tarar made law and justice, human rights minister, Chaudhry Sa­lik Hussain has been made overseas Pakistanis and human resource de­velopment, Abdul Aleem Khan, MNA has been given privatisation, Board of Investment, Jam Kamal Khan has been allotted commerce ministry, Amir Muqam states and frontier re­gions, national heritage and culture, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has been made railways minister, Attaullah Tarar has been made in­formation and broadcasting minis­ter, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been made science and technology, federal education and professional training, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been made maritime affairs minister, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada is given housing and works ministry, Musa­dik Masood Malik has been made pe­troleum, power minister, Ahad Khan Cheema has been allotted economic affairs, establishment while Mohsin Naqvi has been made interior, nar­cotics control minister.