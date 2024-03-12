198,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division

LAHORE - Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday that over 198,000 re­lief hampers, as part of ‘Neghban Ramzan Programme,’had been suc­cessfully delivered to households directly throughout the Lahore divi­sion. The commissioner provided a comprehensive update about the re­lief hampers distribution statistics, when he was reached at Karimabad, Wahdat Colony and reviewed the home delivery of Ramzan package. He also handover Ramzan pack­age to six eligible beneficiaries of the area. Commissioner Randhawa highlighted that 99,000 hampers had reached the doorsteps of eligi­ble beneficiaries in Lahore city. Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s proactive directives, ensur­ing the efficient and timely delivery of essential provisions to eligible recipients. The commissioner high­lighted the meticulous verification process, guaranteeing accuracy and transparency in the distribution of Neghban Ramzan Package. The on­going verification process was ap­proaching completion, with data uploads in progress. The delivery operations continue with steadfast commitment and efficiency, extend­ing crucial assistance to those in need, he added.

MINISTER REVIEWS DEPARTMENT’S INITIATIVES

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt embarked on a comprehensive tour of various departments working under the jurisdiction of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal. He re­viewed the provided facilities and assessed ongoing empowerment initiatives for women in Sanatzar and Qasar-e-Bahbood institutions. During his visit, the minister also toured orphanages such as Model Children Home and Kashana, as well as shelter homes for vulner­able women in Darul Aman.Later, talking to the media, the minister underscored the significant role played by the Social Welfare De­partment in ensuring the welfare and well-being of women. He em­phasized that affiliation with the department was more than just a job—it’s a commitment. Sohail Butt assured that vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children, will receive steadfast sup­port under all circumstances. Ac­knowledging the imperative for in­stitutional reforms, he announced special initiatives for children with special needs under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab.