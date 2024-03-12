Tuesday, March 12, 2024
198,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
LAHORE  -  Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday that over 198,000 re­lief hampers, as part of ‘Neghban Ramzan Programme,’had been suc­cessfully delivered to households directly throughout the Lahore divi­sion. The commissioner provided a comprehensive update about the re­lief hampers distribution statistics, when he was reached at Karimabad, Wahdat Colony and reviewed the home delivery of Ramzan package. He also handover Ramzan pack­age to six eligible beneficiaries of the area. Commissioner Randhawa highlighted that 99,000 hampers had reached the doorsteps of eligi­ble beneficiaries in Lahore city. Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s proactive directives, ensur­ing the efficient and timely delivery of essential provisions to eligible recipients. The commissioner high­lighted the meticulous verification process, guaranteeing accuracy and transparency in the distribution of Neghban Ramzan Package. The on­going verification process was ap­proaching completion, with data uploads in progress. The delivery operations continue with steadfast commitment and efficiency, extend­ing crucial assistance to those in need, he added.

Plantation drive started in South Waziristan

MINISTER REVIEWS DEPARTMENT’S INITIATIVES

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt embarked on a comprehensive tour of various departments working under the jurisdiction of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal. He re­viewed the provided facilities and assessed ongoing empowerment initiatives for women in Sanatzar and Qasar-e-Bahbood institutions. During his visit, the minister also toured orphanages such as Model Children Home and Kashana, as well as shelter homes for vulner­able women in Darul Aman.Later, talking to the media, the minister underscored the significant role played by the Social Welfare De­partment in ensuring the welfare and well-being of women. He em­phasized that affiliation with the department was more than just a job—it’s a commitment. Sohail Butt assured that vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children, will receive steadfast sup­port under all circumstances. Ac­knowledging the imperative for in­stitutional reforms, he announced special initiatives for children with special needs under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab.

New PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

