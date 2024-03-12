198,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division

LAHORE - Divisional Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Monday that over 198,000 relief hampers, as part of ‘Neghban Ramzan Programme,’had been successfully delivered to households directly throughout the Lahore division. The commissioner provided a comprehensive update about the relief hampers distribution statistics, when he was reached at Karimabad, Wahdat Colony and reviewed the home delivery of Ramzan package. He also handover Ramzan package to six eligible beneficiaries of the area. Commissioner Randhawa highlighted that 99,000 hampers had reached the doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries in Lahore city. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s proactive directives, ensuring the efficient and timely delivery of essential provisions to eligible recipients. The commissioner highlighted the meticulous verification process, guaranteeing accuracy and transparency in the distribution of Neghban Ramzan Package. The ongoing verification process was approaching completion, with data uploads in progress. The delivery operations continue with steadfast commitment and efficiency, extending crucial assistance to those in need, he added.
MINISTER REVIEWS DEPARTMENT’S INITIATIVES
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt embarked on a comprehensive tour of various departments working under the jurisdiction of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal. He reviewed the provided facilities and assessed ongoing empowerment initiatives for women in Sanatzar and Qasar-e-Bahbood institutions. During his visit, the minister also toured orphanages such as Model Children Home and Kashana, as well as shelter homes for vulnerable women in Darul Aman.Later, talking to the media, the minister underscored the significant role played by the Social Welfare Department in ensuring the welfare and well-being of women. He emphasized that affiliation with the department was more than just a job—it’s a commitment. Sohail Butt assured that vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children, will receive steadfast support under all circumstances. Acknowledging the imperative for institutional reforms, he announced special initiatives for children with special needs under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab.