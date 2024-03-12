Agri infrastructure handing over ceremony held in Mohmand

PESHAWAR - The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) formally handed over nine completed agriculture infrastructure schemes to the farming communities of tehsil Safi and Ambar, district Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.
The ceremony was attended by representatives from USAID-ERDA, the local government, and community members. These interventions by irrigating 200 acres of barren land in tehsil Ambar and Safi of Mohmand District will significantly improve the agricultural productivity of the region. Additionally, USAID-ERDA provided vegetable and maize seeds to the farmers community, further supporting the programme’s goal of enhancing agricultural productivity.
Shakil Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Mohmand said, “The government of Pakistan deeply appreciates the continued support of USAID-ERDA in developing our communities. These infrastructure projects will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of the farmers in Mohmand district.”
“The project is a game-changer for our community. The improved water-courses and storage tanks will allow us to cultivate our land more efficiently and increase our yields. We are grateful to USAID-ERDA for their support,” Malik Sahib Khan, a farmer of Tehsil Ambar, district Mohmand said.
“USAID-ERDA is committed to work with local communities to improve their livelihoods and build resilience. We are confident that these projects will empower the farmers of Mohmand district and contribute to the long-term development of the region,” Engr Behram Jan, Water Management Specialist, USAID-ERDA said. Most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population including those in merged tribal districts, rely on agriculture and natural resources for their livelihoods. However, these sectors face challenges due to inadequate water supply, inefficient water management and poor resource utilisation.
In response to these challenges, USAID-ERDA has been actively working in Mohmand, Khyber, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Orakzai and Dera Ismail Khan districts to improve water management infrastructure and promote sustainable agricultural practices.