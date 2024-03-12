Agri infrastructure handing over ceremony held in Mohmand

PESHAWAR - The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Ac­tivity (USAID-ERDA) formally handed over nine com­pleted agriculture infrastructure schemes to the farming communities of tehsil Safi and Ambar, district Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from USAID-ERDA, the local government, and com­munity members. These interventions by irrigating 200 acres of barren land in tehsil Ambar and Safi of Mohmand District will significantly improve the ag­ricultural productivity of the region. Additionally, US­AID-ERDA provided vegetable and maize seeds to the farmers community, further supporting the pro­gramme’s goal of enhancing agricultural productivity.

Shakil Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commission­er, District Mohmand said, “The government of Pa­kistan deeply appreciates the continued support of USAID-ERDA in developing our communities. These infrastructure projects will have a lasting positive im­pact on the lives of the farmers in Mohmand district.”

“The project is a game-changer for our community. The improved water-courses and storage tanks will allow us to cultivate our land more efficiently and in­crease our yields. We are grateful to USAID-ERDA for their support,” Malik Sahib Khan, a farmer of Tehsil Ambar, district Mohmand said.

“USAID-ERDA is committed to work with local communities to improve their livelihoods and build resilience. We are confident that these projects will empower the farmers of Mohmand district and con­tribute to the long-term development of the region,” Engr Behram Jan, Water Management Specialist, US­AID-ERDA said. Most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s pop­ulation including those in merged tribal districts, rely on agriculture and natural resources for their liveli­hoods. However, these sectors face challenges due to inadequate water supply, inefficient water manage­ment and poor resource utilisation.

In response to these challenges, USAID-ERDA has been actively working in Mohmand, Khyber, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Orakzai and Dera Ismail Khan districts to improve water management infrastructure and promote sustainable agricultural practices.