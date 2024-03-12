Alex Carey steers Australia to whitewash New Zealand in Tests

CHRISTCHURCH - An unbeaten 98 from Alex Carey dragged Australia to victory over New Zealand by three wickets in a thrilling second Test on Monday to give the tour­ists a 2-0 sweep of the two-match series.

Carey and Mitchell Marsh have struggled for form but their formidable 140-run partnership rescued Austra­lia at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand’s wait for a first home Test victory over their neighbours in more than three decades goes on. Carey and Marsh produced a vital partnership when the tourists had their backs to the wall at 80-5 in their chase of 279.

At 220-5, a nail-biting Test took an­other turn on Monday afternoon when Black Caps seamer Ben Sears claimed Marsh and Mitchell Starc in succes­sive deliveries. It left Australia needing a further 59 runs with three wickets remaining. Skipper Cummins joined Carey to bring the tourists home.

“I kept to a really solid game plan and read the conditions and read the bowlers,” Carey said. “I guess losing one wicket this morning was okay. We got through to lunch and then that’s when the game opened up a little bit and the partnership started to flow.”

The series sweep earned Austra­lia valuable points in the World Test Championship standings. New Zea­land were left deflated after starting the fourth day with high hopes of a first home Test victory over Australia in 31 years. When Australia resumed the day at 77-4, after a one-hour delay because of rain, Marsh was dropped on 28 by Rachin Ravindra in the second over. Travis Head was out on the next ball from Southee.

New Zealand were buoyant, aware that Marsh and Carey were struggling for form, with Marsh coming off back-to-back ducks. Carey had compiled just 27 from his three previous innings in the series. The Australian pair found their touch when it mattered most.

Rather than be cautious, they went on the attack at more than five an over in the morning session as batting con­ditions became easier with the ageing ball. The breakthrough New Zealand desperately sought came after lunch when debutant Sears took his double. Marsh, who made 80 off 102 deliv­eries, went lbw and Starc followed first ball, caught at square leg by Will Young. The hat-trick ball however was wide of the mark and the new batsman Cummins edged it for four.

Carey had an anxious moment when given out lbw to Matt Henry on 19 but on review, the ball tracker placed the ball outside leg stump. He gave few other chances in a 123-ball innings which included 15 boundaries. For New Zealand, Sears took 4-90 while Henry’s 2-94 gave him nine wickets for the Test.