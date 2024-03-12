Asif Zardari not to draw salary as President due to economic challenges

President Asif Ali Zardari will not draw his salary due to the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the press wing of President Secretariat.

“He took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country. The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary," read the statement issued by the Presidency.

“The purpose of President Asif Zardari's decision is to encourage prudent financial management in the country,” it added.

Zardari became 14th president of the country on March 9.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to the newly-elected president at the swearing-in ceremony that took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad a day later.

Zardari was elected as the country’s president for the second time after defeating the PTI-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai by a huge margin.