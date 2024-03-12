Aurangzeb takes charge as finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Aurangzeb officially took over the re­sponsibility as Finance Minister of Pakistan after taking oath at the Presidency. On his arrival at the Ministry, he was warmly welcomed by Secretary Finance and senior officials of the Ministry. A pre­liminary meeting of senior management was held to facilitate introductions and initial discussions.

He was serving as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Habib Bank Limited (HBL). Au­rangzeb has been associated with HBL since April 2018 as president and CEO. Before this, he served as CEO of JP Morgan’s Global Corporate Bank in Asia, accumulating over 30 years of rich interna­tional banking experience in other senior manage­ment roles at ABN AMRO and RBS based in Am­sterdam and Singapore.

The new Finance Minister would have to deal with plethora of economic issues including higher inflation and unemployment rates, dealing with In­ternational Monetary Fund (IMF), debt restructur­ing and others. The country is facing challenges like higher inflation and unemployment rates, ongo­ing IMF programme and possible engagement for fresh programme to improve balance of payments situation, debt restructuring, framing new resource sharing formula between centre and provinces, Na­tional Finance Commission (NFC) and privatiza­tion of loss-making state-owned entities. However, it would be a challenging task for the coalition gov­ernment. The country is currently witnessing high­er inflation rate, which would be a main challenge for the new coalition government. Inflation has re­mained in the range of 28 to 29 percent in the last few months mainly due to increase in energy pric­es. The Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Paki­stan had already projected that inflation would re­main on a higher side in the months to come.