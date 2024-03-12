Austrian delegation visits Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - A delegation from Austria led by Ambassador Andrea Wicke visited the Punjab Assembly on Monday to get first-hand knowledge of Assembly’s working, its composition, and par­liamentary norms. The delegation comprised Mr. Venzisalave Wicke, spouse of the Austrian Ambassador, and Nawabzada Feroz Khan. Secretary Assembly Chaudhry Amir Habib briefed the delegation about the Assembly’s history, legislation and parliamentary traditions. He also apprised the Austrian Am­bassador of the Punjab Assembly’s allocation of seats for mi­nority groups and women emphasizing Assembly Secretariat’s pivotal role in nurturing a robust democratic structure within the province. Ambassador Andrea Wicke lauded the election of Maryam Nawaz as the first woman Chief Minister. He also underscored the reciprocal learning opportunities between Austria and Pakistan. The Secretary Assembly also facilitated a tour of the new Assembly building. Ambassador Andrea Wicke lauded the building as one of Pakistan’s architectural gems.