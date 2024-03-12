Avari Hotels announces pre-launch of Avari Xpress in Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala

LAHORE - Avari Hotels, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, has an­nounced the pre-launch of two exceptional properties: Avari Xpress in Skardu and Avari Bou­tique in Gujranwala. These dis­tinctive hotels are set to redefine luxury and comfort, providing unparalleled experiences for both business and leisure travelers.

AVARIXPRESS GILGIT:

Latest addition to the portfolio in 2023 is the Avari Xpress in the captivating city of Gilgit. With a rich tapestry of culture and sur­rounded by majestic landscapes, Avari Xpress Gilgit promises to be a beacon of hospitality, offer­ing a seamless blend of modern comfort and traditional warmth.

Strategically located to pro­vide a gateway to the natural wonders of Gilgit, Avari Xpress invites guests to immerse them­selves in the unique charm of the region. The hotel is now open, ready to welcome travelers seeking an unparalleled experi­ence in the heart of Gilgit. Avari Hotels continues to expand its footprint across Pakistan; the pre-launch of these following two distinguished properties marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official opening dates, where guests can im­merse themselves in the unpar­alleled luxury and hospitality that define Avari Hotels.