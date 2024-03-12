Avari Hotels announces pre-launch of Avari Xpress in Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala

LAHORE - Avari Hotels, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, has announced the pre-launch of two exceptional properties: Avari Xpress in Skardu and Avari Boutique in Gujranwala. These distinctive hotels are set to redefine luxury and comfort, providing unparalleled experiences for both business and leisure travelers.
AVARIXPRESS GILGIT:
Latest addition to the portfolio in 2023 is the Avari Xpress in the captivating city of Gilgit. With a rich tapestry of culture and surrounded by majestic landscapes, Avari Xpress Gilgit promises to be a beacon of hospitality, offering a seamless blend of modern comfort and traditional warmth.
Strategically located to provide a gateway to the natural wonders of Gilgit, Avari Xpress invites guests to immerse themselves in the unique charm of the region. The hotel is now open, ready to welcome travelers seeking an unparalleled experience in the heart of Gilgit. Avari Hotels continues to expand its footprint across Pakistan; the pre-launch of these following two distinguished properties marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official opening dates, where guests can immerse themselves in the unparalleled luxury and hospitality that define Avari Hotels.