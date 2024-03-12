Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Avari Hotels announces pre-launch of Avari Xpress in Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala

PR
March 12, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Avari Hotels, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, has an­nounced the pre-launch of two exceptional properties: Avari Xpress in Skardu and Avari Bou­tique in Gujranwala. These dis­tinctive hotels are set to redefine luxury and comfort, providing unparalleled experiences for both business and leisure travelers.

AVARIXPRESS GILGIT:

Latest addition to the portfolio in 2023 is the Avari Xpress in the captivating city of Gilgit. With a rich tapestry of culture and sur­rounded by majestic landscapes, Avari Xpress Gilgit promises to be a beacon of hospitality, offer­ing a seamless blend of modern comfort and traditional warmth.

Strategically located to pro­vide a gateway to the natural wonders of Gilgit, Avari Xpress invites guests to immerse them­selves in the unique charm of the region. The hotel is now open, ready to welcome travelers seeking an unparalleled experi­ence in the heart of Gilgit. Avari Hotels continues to expand its footprint across Pakistan; the pre-launch of these following two distinguished properties marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official opening dates, where guests can im­merse themselves in the unpar­alleled luxury and hospitality that define Avari Hotels.

Gang of robbers busted, 5 held with Rs2.1m worth of looted valuables

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024