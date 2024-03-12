Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Awareness walk on violence against women

Agencies
March 12, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali led a walk titled ‘Violence Against Women Never Again’ here Monday to sensitize people on the negative impact of the offense of subjecting women to violence can leave on the social fabric. He reaf­firmed his pledge to check gender-based crimes with full might of law. The walk began from Sadar police station was participated by students, senior male and female police officers, noted personalities from different walks of life and civil society representa­tives. The participants spoke out loud denouncing violence against women. Elimination of gender-based crimes is the top priority of police to create sense of protection among women as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the CPO said while ad­dressing the participants. “We will make sure that our mothers, sisters and daughters lead a peaceful life,” he added. SSP Operations Multan Arsalan Zahid, SP Gulgasht division Ayaz Hussain, ASP Anum Tajam­mul spoke on the occasion.

Plantation drive started in South Waziristan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024