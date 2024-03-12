Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Babar Azam stars in Peshawar Zalmi’s thrilling victory over Karachi Kings

Azhar Khan
March 12, 2024
LAHORE   -  Peshawar Zalmi secured a nar­row victory over Karachi Kings by 2 runs in the thrilling 29th match of the HBL PSL Season 9 at the National Bank Stadium on Monday night. 

The match, which went down to the wire, saw Karachi Kings fall just short of their target in a chase that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Chasing 148, Karachi Kings got off to a prom­ising start, thanks to a fiery 41 from Tim Seifert, who struck 8 fours in his 30-ball knock. James Vince also chipped in with 21, but the Kings lost momentum with the quick dismissals of Captain Shan Masood and Vince. 

Despite a fighting 39* from Ir­fan Khan and a cameo from An­war Ali, Karachi Kings finished at 145/5, just two runs short of their target. Peshawar Zal­mi’s bowling attack was spear­headed by Naveen-ul-Haq, who claimed 2-22 while Saim Ayub, Luke Wood, and Aamer Jamal each took a wicket. 

Earlier batting first, Peshawar Zalmi set a competitive target of 148, thanks in large part to a masterful innings from Cap­tain Babar Azam, who scored a well-composed 51 off 46 balls. Babar’s knock innings was the cornerstone of Zalmi’s total, fea­turing 5 boundaries and a six. 

Despite a disciplined bowl­ing performance from Karachi Kings, Zalmi’sbatsmen showed grit to post a challenging score on the board. The Zalmi innings received an early boost from opener Saim Ayub, who made a brisk 19 off 18 balls before fall­ing to Zahid Mahmood. How­ever, the momentum slightly shifted towards Karachi Kings when Babar Azam was run out by a sharp combination of Zahid Mahmood and Shan Masood. 

Zalmi’s middle and lower or­der couldn’t make significant contributions, with Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan de­parting for 13 and 1, respective­ly. A late push by Aamer Jamal and Luke Wood helped Zalmi to their final tally of 147/6. Kara­chi’s bowlers shared the wick­ets evenly, with notable per­formances from Daniel Sams, Zahid Mahmood, Arafat Minhas, and Hasan Ali.


SCORES IN BRIEF
PESHAWAR ZALMI 147/6
(Babar Azam 51, Rovman
Powell 30, Saim Ayub 19)
beat KARACHI KINGS
145/5 (Tim Seifert 41, Irfan
Khan 39*, Shoaib Malik 22,
James Vince 21; Naveed-ul-
Haq 2-22) by 2 runs.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

