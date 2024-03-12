BHC CJ Justice Naeem takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Paki­stan Qazi Faez Isa Mon­day administered the oath of office to Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Chief Justice of Balo­chistan High Court, as judge of the apex court, at a ceremony held in the Supreme Court building here. The judges of Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior law­yers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. The officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on February 23 had recommended the elevation of Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan to the apex court. Born in 1963 to a government servant, Justice Naeem re­ceived his initial education in Quetta and graduated with a degree in Economics and Statistics in 1985. He then went on to complete his LLB in 1988 from Uni­versity Law College Quetta. He practiced law for 21 years before joining the Balochistan High Court in 2011. He was elevated as a judge of the court in 2012. He became chief justice of the BHC in 2021 and served on the post till his elevation to the Supreme Court.