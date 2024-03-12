Bhutto’s justice

Irrespective of allegiance to any party, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was among the true leaders of Paki­stan’s political sphere. Raised in a family of honorable members of political leadership, he devel­oped an interest in politics during his Bar at Law at Lincoln’s Inn. He became part of the cabinet during the tenure of Iskandar Mirza and gained importance when appoint­ed as Foreign Minister for Pakistan in 1963. After the ‘65 war, Bhutto gained popularity among the citi­zens for his bold and astonishing personality, establishing a political party known as the Pakistan Peo­ples Party in 1967. He took part in the general election in 1970, which resulted in unrest and po­litical instability, causing the parti­tion of Bangladesh from Pakistan. Due to such instability, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto imposed emergency rule and took charge as President of Pakistan, becoming the first civil­ian martial law administrator in 1971. His leadership during his tenure still prevails as a true social democratic ideology among mod­ern leaders, creating the path for democracy in Pakistan.

However, in the 1977 general elections, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was accused of rigging the elections, and despite winning, Martial Law was administered by General Zia Ul Haq due to the rising political instability between parties. He was controversially executed for being part of the murder attempt on Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri and the murder of Nawab Ahmad Ka­suri in 1973, and was hanged af­ter the judgment of the Supreme Court, solely based on hearsay evidence, as argued by many le­gal jurists in 1979.

His work for nationalism did not end with his death, as he was succeeded by his daughter Bena­zir Bhutto, who once again raised hopes for democracy in Pakistan by following her father’s foot­steps, gaining the same level of popularity for her leadership. The apex court in 2024 decid­ed to reopen the case to identify the misinterpretation of the law by earlier courts and concluded their decision in the judgment by the honorable Chief Justice, stat­ing the trial of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was not fair. With this judgment, one could believe that the legal maxim ‘Justice Delayed is Justice Denied’ is all part of reality.

SHAYAAN WADOOD,

Islamabad.