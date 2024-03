KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ex­pressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Asfandyar Wali’s wife and mother of Amil Wali Khan. In a condo­lence message issued from Bilawal House on Monday, he offered condolences to Asfandyar Wali Khan and Amil Wali Khan. He prayed to Almighty to rest the de­parted soul and grant cour­age to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.