Cabinet’s Test

The new Federal Cabinet has sworn in with some new and some old faces. It seems the power corridors gave an ear to the sentiment of apprehension around the potential appoint­ment of Ishaq Dar as the Finance Minister once again. Laying the fears to rest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has picked the chief of the top bank of the country as the Finance Minister. Muhammad Au­rangzeb has resigned as the CEO of Habib Bank Limited to take up his new role, a challenging one indeed. One of the most pressing challenges that is staring right in the face of the new government and the cabinet is the issue of stabilising the economy.

With the current IMF program ending next month, Muhammad Aurangzeb will be the key figure behind the strategy to secure an­other program; one that does not crush people under the weight of inflation. As the new Finance Minister has been chosen outside of the Parliament, expectations are high and decision-making very critical. Securing an IMF bailout with terms and conditions that help stabilise the economy in the coming months will be the first test of Aurangzeb’s expertise.

In addition to the economic challenge, political reconciliation around the new policies and strategies of the cabinet will be a fragile bridge to cross. Harsh criticism from inside the Parliament will ne­cessitate that the cabinet members simultaneously work to achieve a level of trust where their word unites and does not divide further. For the members who had already held portfolios in the past, ques­tions on performance in former tenure will keep surfacing. Acting out of political maturity will require these ministers to deliver and course-correct instead of bouncing back the questions.

Last but not least, the security situation, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, requires urgent redressal. The Defence and the Foreign Ministry both have this complex task ahead. The nature of the relationship with neighbouring Afghanistan is a deal-breaker when it comes to the turbulence along the shared border. What plan does the new government and the 19-member cabinet have to bring peace to the long-tumultuous border regions is going to determine if foreign investments can flow in and if mega proj­ects can be initiated. Overlap as they do, Pakistan’s security prob­lems have come to paralyse its economic progress and whoever can steer the wheel out of the chaos will wear the saviour king’s crown.