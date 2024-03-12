Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Calligrapher Yousuf Dehelvi remembered on 47th death anniversary

Agencies
March 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 47th death anniversary of the renowned Pakistani calligrapher Muhammad Yousuf Dehelvi was observed on Monday. Born in Delhi in 1894, the inventor of Dehlavi style, Yousuf Dehelvi carved coins and currency notes of Pakistan after indepen­dence and also created monogram of Radio Pakistan with Quranic verse. He is also recipient of the honour of calligraphy for the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba (Kiswah). The calligraphy of the Qur’anic verse Wa Qulu Lin-nasi husna on the monogram of Radio Pakistan is also his work. He died on this day in 1977 in a road accident in Karachi.

Agencies

