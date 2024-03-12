Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA allots 157 govt residences

APP
March 12, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has as­signed 157 government residences to its officers and employees based on seniority from the General Waiting List. The allocation process, however, in­volved a balloting system. Notably, 57 houses were allotted in the A category, 38 in B, 25 in C, and 17 in D. Additionally, 20 houses were allocated in D cat­egory across sectors G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, and F-6. The CDA Chairman emphasized the man­agement’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of employees during this housing allocation.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024