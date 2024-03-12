CDA allots 157 govt residences

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has as­signed 157 government residences to its officers and employees based on seniority from the General Waiting List. The allocation process, however, in­volved a balloting system. Notably, 57 houses were allotted in the A category, 38 in B, 25 in C, and 17 in D. Additionally, 20 houses were allocated in D cat­egory across sectors G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, and F-6. The CDA Chairman emphasized the man­agement’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of employees during this housing allocation.