CJP laments FIA used SC name to get its work done

Justice Qazi Isa says intimidation of media won’t be tolerated n Apex court terms police, FIA reports about attacks on journalists unsatisfactory, directs to furnish complete report on next hearing.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday directed the Islamabad police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a comprehensive report about the at­tacks on journalists – Mattiullah Jan and Absar Alam.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conduct­ed hearing of the suo motu notice against the harassment of journalists by FIA. During the hearing, the police and the FIA submitted two reports, which the court declared unsatisfac­tory. They were asked to file a com­prehensive report about the attacks on journalists – Absar Alam and Mat­tiullah Jan – on next date of hearing.

Absar Alam and Matiullah told the court that they would provide any in­formation to the police.

“The inquiry notice [sent to Asad Toor] stated that he is being sum­moned in an inquiry related to an anti-judiciary campaign whereas the FIR didn’t even mention as such,” the CJP Isa said. The Chief Justice said that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the press freedom. The intimidation of press will not be tol­erated. Freedom of press is the valu­able fundamental right, and the me­dia highlight the FIRs of citizens been transgressed.

The order said that if the police and FIA do not take the names of culprits then it would be consid­ered facilitating the criminals.

“Did we [the judiciary] complain to you against any journalist? Did you issue notices to journalists in our names? Are you using us to get your work done?” the Chief Justice asked the FIA. “You have used the judiciary to get your work done,” the Chief Justice asserted.

Salahuddin referred to the no­tices issued to the journalists. The order noted that gist of allega­tions that explicit a malicious cam­paign was launched against judi­ciary. When the chief justice asked from the Attorney General for Paki­stan (AGP), the officials of the po­lice and FIA whether any Supreme Court judge, or the SC Registrar had filed any complaint or they were approached by them. They replied that there was no such re­port. Salahuddin referred to the FIR which was registered in Febru­ary 2024. The offences listed by the FIA are under Section 9,10 and 24 of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA). The court observed that even if the entire contents of the FIR are believed then it is done to intimidate media persons.

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan opined that Section 9 & 10 may not be attracted. He, however, sought time to look into the cases. The names of judges of the apex court are mentioned in the FIR, while the no judge of the Supreme Court or Registrar filed any complaint. However, the FIR is vague and does not mention the judiciary, civil ser­vants/government officials.

Barrister Salahuddin then ar­gued that the FIA initiated 115 inquiries and issued 65 notices. “Laws for defamation and con­tempt of court are in place and if the FIA takes over the rights of the judiciary, they will be misused.” Salahudding further stated that JIT has been formed under Section 13 of PECA, which included the mem­bers of the intelligence agencies.