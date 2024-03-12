Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CM extends Ramazan greetings

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended Ramadan greetings to the people, emphasizing the significance of the blessed hours of Ramadan as a blessing from Al­lah Almighty. In her message, she urged everyone to remember the deprived and needy during this holy month and encouraged the affluent to share their blessings with the less fortunate for the pleasure of Al­lah Almighty. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also highlighted the importance of remembering oppressed Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters during Ramadan. She emphasized that fasting is not only a form of worship but also a means of train­ing in moral discipline. Under the “Nighaban Ramadan Package,” food items are being provided to 32.5 million beneficiaries at their door­steps, she added.

