CM Maryam approves 20,000 electric bikes

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday approved two major transport projects in Punjab, including 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly buses to be plied in urban areas.

The chief minister also directed the preparation of a school bus proj­ect for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab, with a directive to reduce the advance amount for students.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif re­viewed the progress of the transport projects aimed at enhancing citizens’ convenience. She emphasized the government’s responsibility to allevi­ate people’s hardships, particularly economic challenges, which the government is committed to addressing.

During the briefing, it was revealed that in the first phase of the project, diesel hybrid regenerated buses would be introduced in ma­jor cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad,and Bahawalpur. The bike proj­ect is set to be launched on May 9, with deliveries be­ginning the same month.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a plan to provide 657 buses for improved transporta­tion facilities in major cit­ies and directed the trans­port minister to oversee the project’s execution.

The meeting was at­tended by Senior Provin­cial Minister Maryam Au­rangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed, Informa­tion Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Transport Minis­ter Bilal Akbar Khan, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secre­tary, Chairman P&D, Secre­tary Transport, Secretary Finance, MD TPRA, Presi­dent Bank of Punjab, CEO of Punjab Transport Compa­ny, MD of Punjab Mass Tran­sit Authority, and other con­cerned officers.

Separately, CM Maryam directed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals as she also set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts. She also ordered measures to lower the over­all cost of housing.

Chairing a meeting to re­view progress on the one lakh houses project, the chief minister emphasized her commitment to ensur­ing that no citizen in Punjab remains homeless. She stat­ed that every citizen should have their own house, align­ing with the government’s manifesto of providing af­fordable housing for all.

During the meeting, the Secretary Housing high­lighted issues related to the scheme for low-income in­dividuals.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provin­cial Advisor Pervaiz Rash­eed, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Zeeshan Ma­lik, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG PHA, Project Director of Punjab Affordable Housing Program, and other officials attended the meeting.