CM Maryam approves 20,000 electric bikes

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday approved two major transport projects in Punjab, including 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly buses to be plied in urban areas.
The chief minister also directed the preparation of a school bus project for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab, with a directive to reduce the advance amount for students.
Chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the progress of the transport projects aimed at enhancing citizens’ convenience. She emphasized the government’s responsibility to alleviate people’s hardships, particularly economic challenges, which the government is committed to addressing.
During the briefing, it was revealed that in the first phase of the project, diesel hybrid regenerated buses would be introduced in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad,and Bahawalpur. The bike project is set to be launched on May 9, with deliveries beginning the same month.
Additionally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a plan to provide 657 buses for improved transportation facilities in major cities and directed the transport minister to oversee the project’s execution.
Separately, CM Maryam directed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals as she also set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts. She also ordered measures to lower the overall cost of housing.
Chairing a meeting to review progress on the one lakh houses project, the chief minister emphasized her commitment to ensuring that no citizen in Punjab remains homeless. She stated that every citizen should have their own house, aligning with the government’s manifesto of providing affordable housing for all.
During the meeting, the Secretary Housing highlighted issues related to the scheme for low-income individuals.
