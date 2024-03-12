Commercial diplomat of CG-Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC

HYDERABAD - The Commercial Dip­lomat of Consulate General of Japan Kazunori Matsuda visited Hyderabad Munici­pal Corporation and had a detailed discussion with Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro regarding indus­try, commerce, education, health and sanitation. Ac­cording to the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) spokes­person, the vice chairman of the chamber’s sub-com­mittee for HESCO Muham­mad Faheem Khan said that Japan’s technology was prominent worldwide, and there is a dire need for such technological parks in Hyderabad. The Japanese government should estab­lish technological parks here to enhance industrial production capabilities. He said that the industrial sec­tor was facing difficulties due to the energy crisis, Ja­pan should invest in large solar energy projects in the industrial area. He also expressed the desire for collaboration with Japan to establish a university or institute in Hyderabad for improvement in the educa­tion sector. Municipal Com­missioner Zahoor Lakhan, Town Chairman Manthar Jatoi, Adnan Rajput, Bilal Mustafa, Dr Ismail Nami, Muhammad Faheem Khan and others were present in the meeting.