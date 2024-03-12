Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder shah has directed concerned assistant commissioners to prepare a thorough plan alongwith HMC, TMCs teams, police and other line departments to re­move soft encroachment from the city.

He was presiding a meeting with Mayor Hyder­abad Muhammad Kashif Shoro about the removal of soft encroachment, further progress in build­ing of Autobahn road, Abdul Sattar Edhi road and shaheed Benazir Bridge.

He further said that anti encroachment drives should be started from important roads, bazaars and market places.

He directed executive engineer local govern­ment that arrange a joint meeting with NTDC to remove high transmission line from autobahn road so that road could be widened, while mark the 104 houses which are coming in the way of construction of Abdul sattar Edhi Road and make arrangements to release the funds to compensate those house owners. On the occasion, Mayor Ka­shif Shoro said that twenty five sites are identi­fied where encroachment should be removed.