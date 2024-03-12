Commonwealth delegation hails establishment of transgender school

MULTAN - A delegation from the Foreign Com­monwealth and Development Office on Monday visited the South Punjab Education Secretariat to exchange views on different initiative being tak­en in field of education across the re­gion. The delegation was led by Mad­am Tania and met Secretary School Education Dr Obaidullah Khokhar. Both sides discussed various matters pertaining to promotion of education in south Punjab.

The meeting focused on initiatives such as teaching of Green Book in curriculum in government schools in South Punjab with the assistance of UNICEF. Similarly, the establishment of morning schools for child laborers, and transgender school, and rehabili­tation of schools affected by floods in South Punjab came under discussion. Both parties agreed to establish long-term relations between the South Punjab Education Department and the Foreign Commonwealth and Develop­ment Office for sustained educational development in the region.

Later on, the Commonwealth del­egation visited the Government Com­prehensive High School Gulgasht as it was the very first transgender school in Pakistan. They interacted with transgender students and promised to extend maximum support to promote education. Madame Tania highlighted the importance of education in the transgender community and extolled the efforts of the South Punjab Educa­tion Department in promoting educa­tion awareness. Similarly, the other members of the delegation also com­mended the South Punjab Education Department for its special initiatives for transgender students’ technical education.