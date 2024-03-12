Contempt plea for not allowing MWM leaders' meeting with PTI founder

The Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen on Tuesday filed a contempt of court petition against the superintendent of jail for refusing Islamabad High Court order for a meeting with the PTI founder.

The petition was filed by Majlis Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Vice Chairman Allama Syed Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi and Asad Abbas Shah.

The petitioners submitted that they went to Adiala Jail with the court order but they were not allowed to meet the PTI founder. When they showed the court order of March 8 to the jail authorities, they were asked to wait, they added.

On March 11, they waited from 9 am to 4 pm but they were disallowed, the petitioners submitted.

They requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the jail superintendent.