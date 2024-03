ISLAMABAD - The Assistant Commissioner City conducted a sur­prise inspection at the G-6 Sunday Bazaar on Mon­day, accompanied by the Magistrate City and market staff. The inspection aimed to assess the district ad­ministration arrangements. According to Dr. Abdul­lah Tabassum, the Spokesman of ICT, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) took action against nine viola­tors for various offenses, including the failure to dis­play price lists and selling items at inflated prices.