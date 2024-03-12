DC reviews preparations at shelter home

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir conducted a visit to the shelter home situated at Pajjagi Road on Monday to oversee the arrangements for deserving individuals. During the visit, the District Officer Social Welfare provided a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner regarding the preparations at the shelter home.
It was disclosed that homeless individuals will receive sehri and iftar on a daily basis at the government shelter home, along with complimentary bedding for overnight stays. Furthermore, under the district administration’s supervision, arrangements are underway for sehri and iftar for patients and their attendants at Lady Reading Hospital and Maulvi Jee Hospital.
All necessary preparations have been finalised for this initiative. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar emphasised the provision of top-notch facilities and food according to the provincial government’s directives during sehri and iftar times, with daily reports to be compiled.