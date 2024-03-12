Tuesday, March 12, 2024
DC reviews preparations at shelter home

APP
March 12, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir conducted a visit to the shelter home situated at Pajjagi Road on Monday to oversee the arrangements for deserv­ing individuals. During the visit, the District Offi­cer Social Welfare provid­ed a detailed briefing to Deputy Commissioner re­garding the preparations at the shelter home.

It was disclosed that homeless individuals will receive sehri and if­tar on a daily basis at the government shelter home, along with com­plimentary bedding for overnight stays. Further­more, under the district administration’s super­vision, arrangements are underway for sehri and iftar for patients and their attendants at Lady Reading Hospital and Maulvi Jee Hospital.

All necessary prepara­tions have been finalised for this initiative. Dep­uty Commissioner Pe­shawar emphasised the provision of top-notch facilities and food ac­cording to the provincial government’s directives during sehri and iftar times, with daily reports to be compiled.

APP

