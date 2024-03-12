Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC visits Sasta Ramazan Bazaar

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

NAROWAL  -   Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the Sasta Ram­zan Bazaar at Old Kutchery and re­viewed the quality and prices of daily use items. Talking on the occasion, the DC said that 13 different items includ­ing onion, garlic, potato, tomato, gram flour (baisan), gram pulse, pumpkins, lemon, apple, banana, guava, melon, dates had been made available for con­sumers at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. He directed the officers concerned to pro­vide more facilities to consumers in the Sasta Ramadan Bazaar.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zee­shan Niaz, Secretary Market Committee Malik Muzaffar Irshad and others were also present on the occasion. Later, the Deputy Commissioner Narowal visited the vegetable market and fruit market.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024