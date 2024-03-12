DC visits Sasta Ramazan Bazaar

NAROWAL - Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Monday visited the Sasta Ram­zan Bazaar at Old Kutchery and re­viewed the quality and prices of daily use items. Talking on the occasion, the DC said that 13 different items includ­ing onion, garlic, potato, tomato, gram flour (baisan), gram pulse, pumpkins, lemon, apple, banana, guava, melon, dates had been made available for con­sumers at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar. He directed the officers concerned to pro­vide more facilities to consumers in the Sasta Ramadan Bazaar.

District Officer (DO) Industries Zee­shan Niaz, Secretary Market Committee Malik Muzaffar Irshad and others were also present on the occasion. Later, the Deputy Commissioner Narowal visited the vegetable market and fruit market.