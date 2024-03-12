Distt admin sets up ‘Fair Price’ shop to facilitate masses

MUZAFFARGARH - The district administration has set up “Fair Price” at Fayyaz Park to offer best quality commodities to masses on subsidised rates during the holy month of Ramazan on Monday. In line with spe­cial directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration started ef­forts to facilitating masses during the holy month of Ramadan. In this connec­tion, the Assistant Com­missioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that a “Fair Price” shop has been set up at Fayyaz Park where 15 essential commodities would be available on 15 percent discounted prices. He said that the CM Pun­jab’s Ramadan Negahban Package was also contin­ued in the district where Rashan Bags were being delivered at deserving people’s homes. He said that no one was allowed to distribute Rashan Bags among selected people but it would be delivered door to door. Dogar maintained that stern action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramadan.