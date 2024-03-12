Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely

LAHORE - Various parts of the pro­vincial capital on Mon­day received a drizzle which turned the weath­er pleasant bringing some cold conditions as minimum temperature was recorded 13 de­grees Celsius, while the Met office has predicted more rains during next two days. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered Balo­chistan and under the influence of this weather system; rain-wind / thun­derstorm with few heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gu­jranwala, Hafizabad, Si­alkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mi­anwali and Bhakkar till Thursday.