Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely

Agencies
March 12, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Various parts of the pro­vincial capital on Mon­day received a drizzle which turned the weath­er pleasant bringing some cold conditions as minimum temperature was recorded 13 de­grees Celsius, while the Met office has predicted more rains during next two days. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered Balo­chistan and under the influence of this weather system; rain-wind / thun­derstorm with few heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gu­jranwala, Hafizabad, Si­alkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mi­anwali and Bhakkar till Thursday.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024