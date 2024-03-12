Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency, says Bilal Yaseen

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 12, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen along with food safety teams on Monday inspected hotels in Gul­berg, Nishtar and Shalimar towns. According to official sources here, 8 famous restaurants were checked, 4 were sealed over poor arrangements whereas fine of Rs 250,000 was im­posed on 4 other restaurants. Bilal Yaseen said that presence of cats and rats in kitchen of restaurants would not be tolerated. Action was taken against expired meat, stale vegeta­bles and poor storage, he added. He further said that rusted utensils and greasy freezers were being used, add­ing that elements selling poor and un­hygienic food deserved no leniency. During the holy month of Ramadan, food safety teams would continue discharging their duty in three shifts to ensure provision of healthy food to people, he added.

