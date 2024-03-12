EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti

BRUSSELS - The European Union has evacu­ated all its diplomatic person­nel from Haiti because of “the dramatic deterioration of the security situation” there with armed gangs taking control of much of its capital, a spokes­man said Monday. “Currently we have removed and evacu­ated all the EU staff from Haiti,” said European Com­mission spokesman Peter Stano. The European Union is “extremely concerned” about developments in Haiti over recent days, he added. “As a response to the dramatic deterioration of the security situation, we took the deci­sion to reduce our activities on the ground and we moved the staff of the EU delegation in Port-au-Prince to a safer location outside of the coun­try,” Stano said.