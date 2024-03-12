Experts advocate increase in tax to combat health hazards

ISLAMABAD - In the midst of the celebrations marking achieve­ments and progress on this Women’s Day, a som­ber reality remains concealed— the burdensome cost of smoking borne by the women.

On this Women’s Day, one of the tragedies that went unreported is the cost of smoking that wom­en had to pay. highlighting the plight, a study by PIDE states, “The share of morbidity and mortal­ity costs for females is underestimated because of their lower rates of labour force participation and difficulties in putting monitory value on their informal contribution to household production,” notes a study by the Pakistan Institute of Devel­opment Economics (PIDE). Part of the problem is cheap price of cigarettes and civil society and health experts have underlined the need for in­crease in FED on cigarettes.

Dr Hassan Shehzad, from IIUI, says that in rural areas, both poverty and smoking levels are higher than urban areas, which is surprising. He stated that the problem is that prices of cigarettes are the cheapest in Pakistan as multinational com­panies reportedly influence the governments to facilitate their business.

“This is a business of loss for the country,” he stated. Highlighting this phenomenon, The PIDE report mentions, “Overall, the mortality cost for males is Rs259 billion ($1.62 billion), which is 92 percent of the total. The total costs attributable to all smoking-related diseases and deaths in Pakistan for 2019 are Rs615.07 billion ($3.85 billion).” There is a need for FED increase on cigarettes to bear the health burden and make for the revenue shortfall that smoking has created. Civil society activists have been demanding a 26 percent FED on cigarettes for the country to be able to bear the health burden of smoking. At present, Pakistan has two tiers of tax on cigarettes and international guidelines require a uniformed tax system for this sector.