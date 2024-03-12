Father, buyer arrested in baby sale case

ATTOCK - Two accused, including the biological father, have been apprehended for the sale and purchase of a baby boy.
A case under the relevant act has been registered, and both individuals are now in police custody. Acting on a tip-off, Attock City Police conducted a raid at a residence in Agriculture Colony.
The suspects, identified as Hasan, son of Muhammad Siddique from Mansera, and Mulazam Hussain, son of Amanat from Taxila, had finalized a deal on a stamp paper, exchanging the four-month-old baby for Rs 150,000.