Father, buyer arrested in baby sale case

ATTOCK - Two accused, including the biolog­ical father, have been apprehend­ed for the sale and purchase of a baby boy.

A case under the relevant act has been registered, and both in­dividuals are now in police custo­dy. Acting on a tip-off, Attock City Police conducted a raid at a resi­dence in Agriculture Colony.

The suspects, identified as Hasan, son of Muhammad Sid­dique from Mansera, and Mula­zam Hussain, son of Amanat from Taxila, had finalized a deal on a stamp paper, exchanging the four-month-old baby for Rs 150,000.