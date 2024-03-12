Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Fazl seeks probe as ECP notifies ‘unknown’ woman on NA reserved seat

Asks ECP how notification of success was issued, which is not in knowledge of party

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
March 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Seeking suspension of notification, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday filed applica­tion for an investigation into a notification of an “unknown” woman on his party’s reserved seat in the National Assembly. A religio-political party [JUI-F] asked the Election Commission of Paki­stan as how notification of success was issued, which is not in the knowledge of the party.

The top election body issued the notification, bearing number F6 of 2024, for the success of the said unknown woman [Sadaf Sultan] on the NA re­served seat from KPK. “Sadaf Sultan is neither our party (JUI-F) member nor named in our list. Noti­fication for Sadaf Ehsan should be suspended and Ms Hina Bibi should be notified [on the reserved seat],” said JUI-F in his request, and raised a ques­tion of whether the notification for Sadaf was is­sued by mistake or there was a conspiracy behind the matter. The ECP last week allocated reserved seats in the NA and all four provincial assemblies.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

