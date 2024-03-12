FIA questions maintainability of Imran, Bushra, Qureshi’s appeals

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) Mon­day raised questions over maintainability of the ap­peals of former prime min­ister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their con­victions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

A special bench of the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals of Imran Khan, Bushra, and Qureshi against their con­victions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

During the hearing, FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah raised objections over the maintainability of the appeals. He adopt­ed the stance that there is no provision for appeal under the Official Secrets Act 1923, and the Crimi­nal Procedure Code (CrPC) also remains silent on the matter. Additionally, the prosecutor contended that a two-member bench can­not hear the appeal and the matter should be fixed before a single member bench. Replying to these objections, the lawyer rep­resenting the PTI founder, Salman Safdar, contended that it can never be possi­ble in law that an appeal cannot be heard. He fur­ther claimed that the CrPC would indeed apply to the Official Secrets Act, allow­ing for an appeal. However, he acknowledged that the FIA’s objections needed to be addressed.

At this, Justice Mian­gul Hasan Aurangzeb re­marked that the FIA pros­ecutor raised a basic objection to the appeals. He added that the court will first hear this objection and decide. The IHC Chief Jus­tice said that it is true that no one can be left without a remedy. He emphasized on the importance of thor­oughly considering both the prosecution’s objec­tions and the arguments presented by the PTI found­er’s lawyer. He noted that several issues of first im­pression had arisen in the case, indicating the com­plexity of the matter. The IHC bench directed the PTI founder’s lawyer to pro­vide detailed arguments addressing the objections raised by the FIA. Further­more, the bench sought clarification on whether appeals filed by suspects were admissible or not. It further said that accepting the objection raised by the FIA would change the sta­tus of the appeal, howev­er, it would not necessarily end the proceedings.