Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA questions maintainability of Imran, Bushra, Qureshi’s appeals

FIA questions maintainability of Imran, Bushra, Qureshi’s appeals
Shahid Rao
March 12, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) Mon­day raised questions over maintainability of the ap­peals of former prime min­ister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their con­victions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

A special bench of the Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals of Imran Khan, Bushra, and Qureshi against their con­victions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

During the hearing, FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah raised objections over the maintainability of the appeals. He adopt­ed the stance that there is no provision for appeal under the Official Secrets Act 1923, and the Crimi­nal Procedure Code (CrPC) also remains silent on the matter. Additionally, the prosecutor contended that a two-member bench can­not hear the appeal and the matter should be fixed before a single member bench. Replying to these objections, the lawyer rep­resenting the PTI founder, Salman Safdar, contended that it can never be possi­ble in law that an appeal cannot be heard. He fur­ther claimed that the CrPC would indeed apply to the Official Secrets Act, allow­ing for an appeal. However, he acknowledged that the FIA’s objections needed to be addressed.

Planning Commission’s initiative aims to address Pakistan’s energy challenges

At this, Justice Mian­gul Hasan Aurangzeb re­marked that the FIA pros­ecutor raised a basic objection to the appeals. He added that the court will first hear this objection and decide. The IHC Chief Jus­tice said that it is true that no one can be left without a remedy. He emphasized on the importance of thor­oughly considering both the prosecution’s objec­tions and the arguments presented by the PTI found­er’s lawyer. He noted that several issues of first im­pression had arisen in the case, indicating the com­plexity of the matter. The IHC bench directed the PTI founder’s lawyer to pro­vide detailed arguments addressing the objections raised by the FIA. Further­more, the bench sought clarification on whether appeals filed by suspects were admissible or not. It further said that accepting the objection raised by the FIA would change the sta­tus of the appeal, howev­er, it would not necessarily end the proceedings.

EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti

Tags:

Shahid Rao

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024