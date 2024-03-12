Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier: Football team training camp commences

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier: Football team training camp commences
Web Sports Desk
5:19 PM | March 12, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan National Football team has commenced its rigorous training camp in preparation for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Jordan. Under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine, the team is diligently honing their skills and tactics for the upcoming encounter.

Goalkeeping coaches Rogerio Ramos and Nauman Ibrahim have been dedicating their efforts to the goalkeepers, while fitness coach Claudio Altieri is ensuring peak performance in preparation for the crucial match.

The training camp, currently underway in Lahore will span over the next few days before moving to Islamabad, where the team will continue their preparations in earnest.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024