FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier: Football team training camp commences

The Pakistan National Football team has commenced its rigorous training camp in preparation for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Jordan. Under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine, the team is diligently honing their skills and tactics for the upcoming encounter.

Goalkeeping coaches Rogerio Ramos and Nauman Ibrahim have been dedicating their efforts to the goalkeepers, while fitness coach Claudio Altieri is ensuring peak performance in preparation for the crucial match.

The training camp, currently underway in Lahore will span over the next few days before moving to Islamabad, where the team will continue their preparations in earnest.