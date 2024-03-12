Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Five-member drug pusher gang busted, 22.7-kg narcotics recovered: Police

Our Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024
KARACHI  -   A five-member drug pusher gang comprising four women as busted and 22.770 kilogrammes narcot­ics recovered during a raid here on Monday.

According to details, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police conducted an operation near Su­per Highway Toll Plaza, Karachi. During operation, five members of drug trafficking gang including Arshad Hussain, Saima wife of Tariq, Nasima wife of Muhammad Ali, Rashida wife of Inayat Hussain, and Safiya wife of Shahid were arrested.

The SSP SIU recovered 22.770 kilogrammes hashish from possession of the detainees. The apprehended suspects were linked to an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang operating in Sindh and Balochistan. During the initial investigation, the suspects revealed that they used to transport drugs from Quetta and Gwadar to Karachi, where they would sell them in Karachi, Thatta, Gharo, and other areas. The apprehended gang was in the pro­cess of drug transportation when the SIU conduct­ed the operation based on actionable intelligence, leading to their arrest.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the SIU police station for drug trafficking. Fur­ther investigation was underway.

ROBBER KILLED IN FIRING OF CITIZEN, ARMS, LOOTED VALUABLES RECOVERED

A robber was killed in firing of a citizen, arms and looted valuables were recovered from his pos­session in the metropolis on Monday. According to details, armed robbers attempted to loot a motor­cycle rider citizen in Sarjani Town area of Karachi. 

The citizen opened fire at robber killing one of them and force others to flee from the scene. 

Arms and looted valuables were recovered from possession of the killed robber and his body was moved to hospital.

