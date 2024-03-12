France’s Macron faces backlash on assisted-dying plan

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron on Monday faced criticism from French medical workers and the Catholic Church over a draft bill his gov­ernment plans to pres­ent to parliament in May that would allow as­sisted dying for certain terminally-ill patients.

The centrist leader announced the plan to submit the bill in newspaper interviews published on Sunday, insisting there would be “strict conditions” on allowing people to self-administer a lethal sub­stance, or call on a rela­tive or medical worker if they are incapable. The move comes after France’s parliament last week enshrined the right to abortion in the constitution, a widely-popular move champi­oned by the president and a world first.

“There are cases we can’t humanly accept,” Macron told Catholic newspaper La Croix and left-wing Liberation, saying the “brotherly” law “looks death in the face”. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X that the bill would be presented to the French parliament from May 27. “Death can no longer be a taboo issue and sub­ject to silence,” he add­ed. But several health workers’ groups de­clared their “consterna­tion, anger and sadness” at the plan. Macron “has with great violence an­nounced a system far removed from patients’ needs and health work­ers’ daily reality, which could have grave conse­quences on the care re­lationship,” the associa­tions for palliative care, cancer support and spe­cialist nurses said in a joint statement.

Accusing the govern­ment of aiming to save money with the plan, they said that greater resources for palliative care, rather than as­sisted dying, would ful­fil patients’ demands to “die with dignity”.

At present, French law allows for “deep and continuous sedation” of patients who would oth­erwise endure great suf­fering and with a short life expectancy.

But updating the rules was one of Ma­cron’s presidential campaign promises, and he gathered an as­sembly of randomly-selected citizens to de­liberate. They issued a non-binding decision in 2023 that assisted dy­ing should be allowed under certain condi­tions. The draft law he has now proposed would open assisted dying to adults “fully ca­pable of discernment” -- ruling out psychiat­ric and Alzheimer’s pa­tients, for example.