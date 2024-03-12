Gandapur chairs meeting on KP’s receivables due against Islamabad

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to raise the issue of the province’s receivable finances against the federal government.

A meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur discussed financial issues of the province related to the federal government.

The chief minister directed concerned officials to devise a line of action to raise the matter with the federal government.

Gandapur directed the officials to complete paperwork to take the matter of provincial finances effectively with the federal government.

KP CM said that in case of no proper response from the government, the province will knock the door of courts.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that under the A.G.N. Qazi formula there are 1510 billion rupees of the province outstanding against the central government for electricity.

“There are six billion rupees arrears of the provincial government’s electricity sold to the national grid,” the session briefed.

“According to the population ratio the KP’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award has been 19.64% but it is being given 14.16 pct share,” the chief minister was briefed.