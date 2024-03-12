Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Govt won't allow anyone to destabilize country: CM Maryam

Web Desk
9:49 AM | March 12, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that the government will not allow anyone to destabilize the country.

Speaking at a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore, she said that spreading chaos under the guise of protest is not acceptable in any democratic society.

She said measures are being implemented to control inflation and it is an unfortunate trend of rising prices in the country during Ramazan.

She said the government is taking steps to provide relief to the people during Ramazan.

Maryam Nawaz said governance issues will be solved, and in this regard, the team headed by the Chief Secretary is active.

