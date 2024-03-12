Hashoo Group, AJK govt forge strategic partnership to boost regional development

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move to catalyze the socio-economic growth of Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir (AJK), Hashoo Group, in collaboration with the AJK govern­ment, has announced a new partner­ship aimed at advancing the region’s educational, hospitality, tourism, and community development sectors. The memorandum of understanding (MoU), symbolizing a shared commit­ment towards the prosperity of AJK, was formalized in a ceremony at the Kashmir House, Islamabad, earlier this week with dignitaries from the AJK government and Hashoo Group’s senior leadership in attendance.

This memorandum of understand­ing (MoU) was signed by Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer of the Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Dawood Muham­mad, Chief Secretary, AJK. The collab­oration aims to enhance AJK’s tourism and hospitality sectors through the educational and economic empower­ment initiatives of Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Hashoo Foundation, which offer specialized training to empower the local work­force and stimulate economic devel­opment. The multi-faceted partner­ship encompasses several key aspects to boost AJK’s development across various sectors and promote sustain­able growth. There will be a focus on areas like education and the econom­ic upliftment of marginalized commu­nities and women, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to improve residents’ overall well-being.

To boost AJK’s tourism appeal, the partnership will also focus on upgrading infrastructure and ser­vices, emphasizing the integration of Hashoo Group’s prestigious Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands. Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani highlighted the partnership’s significance, “This part­nership embodies our dedication to strengthening AJK’s potential and en­riching the lives of its people through sustainable development initiatives. We aim to make significant strides in education, tourism, and community empowerment projects, especially for women. We are thrilled to collaborate with the AJK Government and look forward to a prosperous journey.”

Prime Minister AJK, Chaudhry An­war-ul-Haq, shared his enthusiasm: “We are grateful for Hashoo Group’s expertise and enthusiasm in uplift­ing our communities through edu­cation, development initiatives, and employment avenues. There is mas­sive potential within our diverse communities, and we hope to work closely with various stakeholders to realize this potential very soon.” AJK, celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking land­scapes, offers unique potential for growth and development. This self-governing territory, known for its mountain ranges, rivers, and plains, attracts tourists seeking its natural beauty and warm hospitality.