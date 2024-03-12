Hearing against PTI founder bail plea adjounred

ISLAMABAD - The district and sessions court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases re­lated to May 9 and one case involving fake receipts against Bushra Bibi till Tuesday (today). District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail pleas hearing. During the pro­ceedings, the superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report explaining the failure to mark the attendance of the PTI founder on the video link, citing internet issues as the cause. Accord­ing to the report, the attendance of the PTI founder could not be marked due to internet problems. In response, the court directed the court staff to re­cord the attendance of the PTI founder from Adiala Jail and Bushra Bibi from Banigala on Tuesday. Consequently, the court scheduled the hearing on bail pleas for Tuesday at 11 AM and adjourned the proceedings.