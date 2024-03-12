HIU recovers weapons in ex-MPA murder case

RAWALPINDI - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) team from Rawat Police Station, investigating the alleged murder of Chaudhry Adnan, for­mer MPA of PTI, claims to have re­covered the murder weapons. Two 30-bore pistols, along with maga­zines and bullets, were found at the residence of PML-N ex-Sena­tor Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in Behria Town Phase 7. This loca­tion is approximately 7 km away from the crime scene, according to sources on Monday.

Rawat police lodged two separate cases against the murder accused, Junaid Hussain and Danish Bhatti, charging them with illegal posses­sion of weapons. The accused led the police to the spot where they discarded the weapons after al­legedly killing Ex-MPA Chaudhry Adnan Ali, sources revealed. The FIRs stated that both accused con­fessed during the investigation that they received the weapons from PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan for the purpose of shoot­ing Chaudhry Adnan.

Junaid Hussain, the first accused, in police remand for Chaudhry Ad­nan’s murder, disclosed that he used a pistol provided by Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan to commit the crime. He, along with accomplice Danish Bhatti, returned to Su­hail Anjum’s residence, shared de­tails of the crime, and then went to Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan’s house to hide the pistol. Danish Bhatti, the second accused, confirmed this se­quence of events to the police.