HIU recovers weapons in ex-MPA murder case

RAWALPINDI - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) team from Rawat Police Station, investigating the alleged murder of Chaudhry Adnan, former MPA of PTI, claims to have recovered the murder weapons. Two 30-bore pistols, along with magazines and bullets, were found at the residence of PML-N ex-Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in Behria Town Phase 7. This location is approximately 7 km away from the crime scene, according to sources on Monday.
Rawat police lodged two separate cases against the murder accused, Junaid Hussain and Danish Bhatti, charging them with illegal possession of weapons. The accused led the police to the spot where they discarded the weapons after allegedly killing Ex-MPA Chaudhry Adnan Ali, sources revealed. The FIRs stated that both accused confessed during the investigation that they received the weapons from PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan for the purpose of shooting Chaudhry Adnan.
Junaid Hussain, the first accused, in police remand for Chaudhry Adnan’s murder, disclosed that he used a pistol provided by Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan to commit the crime. He, along with accomplice Danish Bhatti, returned to Suhail Anjum’s residence, shared details of the crime, and then went to Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan’s house to hide the pistol. Danish Bhatti, the second accused, confirmed this sequence of events to the police.