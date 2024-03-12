Holy Quran, the best message of progress, success: Prof Dr Khalid

LAHORE - Muslims have the best message of progress in the form of the Holy Quran, by following which success can be achieved in this world and the hereafter, said Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mah­mood on Monday. He was addressing the distribution of the Holy Quran with translation organized by the Punjab University Center for Holy Quran and Sunnah. On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Director of Islamic Research Center Bahauddin Zakaria University Mul­tan Prof Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib, Di­rector Center for Quran and Sunnah Dr Haris Mobeen and teachers from various departments were present. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kha­lid Mahmood said that to invite the world to Islam, we ourselves have to follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. He said that the message of the Holy Quran is the truest and will remain until the Day of Judg­ment. The PU VC said that for the restoration of Islamic society, guid­ance should be taken from the Holy Quran. He thanked the organizers, speakers and participants for being a part of a good process. Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib said that the soci­ety will change only if the teachers change. He said that the cooperation and efforts of the former principal of Nishtar Medical College, Multan, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Nasir, for distribution of translated Quran among the university teachers are commendable. Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi said that a person who follows Quranic teachings can never go astray. He said that the main reason for the prevailing situ­ations of the Muslims is distance from religion. Dr Lakhvi said that in the month of Ramadan, we have to try to fulfill the five rights of the Qur’an, which include believing in the Qur’an, reading it, understand­ing it, acting on it and passing it on. Dr Harris Mobeen said that the one who holds the Qur’an firmly lives the best life. He said that he is grateful to Dr Abdul Qudoos and Dr Shabbir Ahmed Nasir who gave a beautiful gift of translated Quran to Punjab University teachers.