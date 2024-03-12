IHC allows Firdous Shamim to meet PTI founder

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to Fir­dous Shamim Naqvi, a mem­ber of the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to meet the PTI founder at Adiala Jail. Justice Samman Riffat Imtiaz heard Firdous Shamim’s plea on Monday, seeking permission to meet the PTI founder. Defense Counsel Babar Awan argued before the court that Firdous Shamim, being a member of the core committee of PTI, was deliberately not allowed to meet the PTI founder by the jail administration. As­sistant Attorney General Im­ran Farooq responded that the PTI founder had urged the jail administration to deal with his focal person regard­ing arranging his jail meet­ings. Subsequently, the court sought the legal status of the focal person and granted per­mission to Firdous Shamim to meet the PTI founder.