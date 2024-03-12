Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IMF review mission to arrive Pakistan tonight

IMF review mission to arrive Pakistan tonight
Web Desk
8:55 PM | March 12, 2024
National

The IMF team is all set to hold negotiation with economic team of Ministry of Finance to review the progress on the ongoing programme.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will be held with the IMF team for negotiation on the overall performance of the IMF programme.

Sources said the negotiation with the Fund would be held from March 14 to 18.

In the results of the successful negotiations, instalments worth $1.10 billion will be released to Pakistan.

Discussions about the upcoming programmes are also expected with the IMF review mission during their stay in the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024