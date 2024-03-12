Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

India implements citizen ship law opposed by Muslims before election

India implements citizen ship law opposed by Muslims before election
Agencies
March 12, 2024
International, Newspaper

NEW DELHI   -   In­dia moved on Monday to im­plement a 2019 citizenship law that has been criticised as discriminating against Mus­lims, weeks before Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term for his Hindu nationalist government. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants Indian nation­ality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority In­dia from Muslim-majority Af­ghanistan, Bangladesh and Pa­kistan before Dec 31, 2014. Modi’s government did not im­plement the law following its December 2019 enactment as protests and sectarian violence broke out in New Delhi and elsewhere. Scores were killed and hundreds injured during days of clashes. Rights groups and Muslim groups say the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, could discriminate against In­dia’s 200 million Muslims - the world’s third-largest Mus­lim population. Some fear the government might remove the citizenship of Muslims with­out documents in some border states. “The Modi government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act,” a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said in a text message. “It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. This will pave (the) way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India,” he said, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Par­ty’s (BJP) 2019 election mani­festo. A Home (interior) Min­istry statement said the law would remove legal barriers to citizenship for refugees, giving a “dignified life” to those who have suffered for decades.

Avari Hotels announces pre-launch of Avari Xpress in Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024