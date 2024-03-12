Islamabad police officer martyred in Ghauri Town

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Two men, Waqar and Ir­fan, faced a tragic end when five assailants, riding on two motorcycles, ambushed them near Lalyani Morr in Gujar Khan. The duo, on a motorcycle returning home after a court hearing for a murder case against them, succumbed to fatal bullet in­juries at the scene. The as­sailants managed to escape, prompting a swift response from the police. A heavy contingent, along with HIU investigators, gathered evi­dence and statements from eyewitnesses.

In a separate incident, Is­lamabad Capital Police suf­fered a loss as Constable Shohaib was martyred in a heavy gunfire attack at Dua Chowk in Ghauri Town. The assailants escaped, and a manhunt is under­way. The funeral prayer for the slain cop was held at Police Lines Headquarters. Simultaneously, the body of Sub Inspector Farooq was discovered in a vehicle in Ghauri Town, prompting an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The enmity-driven vio­lence underscores the chal­lenges faced by law en­forcement in the region. A case has been registered against the accused in the first incident, and efforts are underway to bring them to justice. The Islam­abad police are actively pursuing the perpetrators in the second incident, as­suring the public of their commitment to apprehend the culprits.