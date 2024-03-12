Islamabad police officer martyred in Ghauri Town

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Two men, Waqar and Irfan, faced a tragic end when five assailants, riding on two motorcycles, ambushed them near Lalyani Morr in Gujar Khan. The duo, on a motorcycle returning home after a court hearing for a murder case against them, succumbed to fatal bullet injuries at the scene. The assailants managed to escape, prompting a swift response from the police. A heavy contingent, along with HIU investigators, gathered evidence and statements from eyewitnesses.
In a separate incident, Islamabad Capital Police suffered a loss as Constable Shohaib was martyred in a heavy gunfire attack at Dua Chowk in Ghauri Town. The assailants escaped, and a manhunt is underway. The funeral prayer for the slain cop was held at Police Lines Headquarters. Simultaneously, the body of Sub Inspector Farooq was discovered in a vehicle in Ghauri Town, prompting an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
The enmity-driven violence underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in the region. A case has been registered against the accused in the first incident, and efforts are underway to bring them to justice. The Islamabad police are actively pursuing the perpetrators in the second incident, assuring the public of their commitment to apprehend the culprits.