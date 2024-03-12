Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as acting BHC Chief Justice

QUETTA - Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, on Monday took oath as Act­ing Chief Justice of Balo­chisan High court. Justice Hashim was sworn-in after Chief Justice Balochisan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was elevat­ed as Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice BHC Mohammad Ejaz Swati ad­ministered oath to the act­ing CJ BHC in a ceremony held at Court No.1, High Court of Balochistan. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the High Court of Balochistan, Registrar, High Court of Balochistan and renowned lawyers. Meanwhile, acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, soon after taking oath of his office, directed the authorities concerned to avoid taking special pro­tocols while he is travelling. “The convoy deployed on my security and protocol duty must avoid blowing extra horns and hooters,” handout quoting Acting CH BHC said on Monday. The Chief Justice BHC said that traffic should con­tinue as on routine during his movement from home to office and other places in order to avoid inconve­nience to the public.