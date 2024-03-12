Justice Hashim Kakar sworn in as acting BHC Chief Justice

QUETTA - Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Balochisan High court. Justice Hashim was sworn-in after Chief Justice Balochisan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice BHC Mohammad Ejaz Swati administered oath to the acting CJ BHC in a ceremony held at Court No.1, High Court of Balochistan. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the High Court of Balochistan, Registrar, High Court of Balochistan and renowned lawyers. Meanwhile, acting Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court, soon after taking oath of his office, directed the authorities concerned to avoid taking special protocols while he is travelling. “The convoy deployed on my security and protocol duty must avoid blowing extra horns and hooters,” handout quoting Acting CH BHC said on Monday. The Chief Justice BHC said that traffic should continue as on routine during his movement from home to office and other places in order to avoid inconvenience to the public.