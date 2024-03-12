Kalasha Museum attracts tourists, archaeology lovers in droves

CHITRAL - Nestled in the breathtaking Bam­borait Valley here, Kalasha Dur Museum attracted tourists and archaeology lovers in droves, ex­ploring the rare artefacts and stat­ues of the Gandhara Civilisation.

Located in the heart of Bambo­rait Valley in the lap of Trich Mir mountain peak, the museum’s unique architecture, sculptures, antiquities and Gandhara art mas­terpieces was a great source of at­traction for tourists, adventurers and Buddha art lovers.

The museum where every stat­ute speaks of its glorious civili­sation becomes even more cap­tivating against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains by offer­ing visitors a truly magical experi­ence in the Hindukash mountains range.

“Chitral is my favourite tourist place due to its diverse culture es­pecially Kalash, archaeological sig­nificance and adventure sports. The Kalasha Museum is a good edition in Chitral that impress me the most,” said former Conservator of Forest Gulzar Rehman while talking to APP.

He said such unique treasures needs to be promoted through digital technology to attract ar­chaeology lovers from world be­sides bolstering economy of the Chitral, Dir and other districts of Malakand division.

He said that Madaklast and Bomborait were a beautiful valleys of Chitral, awaiting KP government patronage to build its infrastruc­ture imperative to promote ar­chaeology, ecotourism and adven­ture sports in Chitral district.

“Kalasha Museum and Madaklast Valley carried a unique tourism, archaeological and cultural signifi­cance that always remained centre of attraction for tourists due to its nearby three famous historic val­leys and famous Kalash culture,” said Bakhtzada Khan, senior re­search officer of Archaeology De­partment while talking to APP.

He said the foundation of Kala­sha Museum commonly known as Bamborate Museum was laid in 2001 and completed in 2005. He said there are about 1300 objects exhibited which are of Ethnologi­cal interest from the Kalasha tra­dition and from the traditions of the wider Hindukush area.

The building was composed of two floors; the ground floor has the Ethnological collection of the Kalasha culture and the wid­er Hindukush area and the oth­er floor houses a school of Kala­sha culture with a library of books written on the valley, and also a hall for professional training of local crafts. The experts said the proposed Kumrat-Madaklasht ca­ble car if constructed would turn Chitral a hub of tourism besides bring direct foreign investment.